HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – In what Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office is calling a victory, a federal appeals court has rejected attempts to block Senate Bill 150, a controversial law that bans gender-affirming care for minors in the Commonwealth.

“These gender interventions, billed as medical care, cause permanent harm to vulnerable children and their health,” says AG Cameron. “Despite full-throated denials by Governor Beshear and his far-left activists, our children would still be under attack without SB 150. Andy Beshear won’t protect our kids, but I will, and I am proud to carry the mantle for this important law.”

The Kentucky General Assembly passed SB 150 during the 2023 Regular Session. In addition to banning gender-affirming care for minors, the bill also requires doctors to undo any care that transitioning children are undergoing. It also requires strict bathroom policies for schools, bans the teaching of sex and gender identity at any grade and limits the teaching of sexuality and reproductive health, with parental permission required.

Governor Andy Beshear vetoed the bill, only for the veto to be overridden. Lawyers from the American Civil Liberties Union and the National Center for Lesbian Rights sued to stop the enforcement of part of the bill that would revoke the licenses of physicians who perform gender-affirming care on minors. A federal court in Louisville ruled in their favor, which prompted AG Cameron to seek and secure emergency relief from that ruling. Today’s ruling keeps that relief in effect.