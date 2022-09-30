KENTUCKY (WEHT) – The state of Kentucky has broken records of for unemployment for five straight months according to the Kentucky Democratic Party. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows Kentucky’s job growth is outpacing every other state last month. 26,000 jobs were added in August.

Just this week, Beshear announced more than $760 million in investment with economic development projects in Boone, Christian, Henderson, Jefferson and Kenton counties. 58,400 jobs have been added to Kentucky’s economy in the past twelve months. Gov. Beshear and Ford Motor Co. announced a $700 million investment to create 500 new jobs in Louisville. Ford’s Glendale project is set to create five thousand new jobs.

Kentucky Democrats also say they’ve seen more records shattered in job growth, capital investment, and economic development during Beshear’s time as governor.