HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials say many Kentucky families qualify for a program aimed at increasing access to internet services for school-age children.

A news release says the Affordable Connectivity Program provides enrolled households with up to $30 per month for new or existing internet service and a one-time discount of up to $100 for purchasing a tablet, laptop or desktop computer.

Officials say the eligibility requirements for households include:

Students in the household attend a school participating in the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Community Eligibility Program (CEP), in which all students receive free or reduced-price meals

The household participates in government assistance such as SNAP, Medicaid or other programs

The household income is within 200% of the federal poverty level

Households in which anyone receives a federal Lifeline benefit

For more information about qualifications, please visit this page.