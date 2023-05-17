HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials say many Kentucky families qualify for a program aimed at increasing access to internet services for school-age children.
A news release says the Affordable Connectivity Program provides enrolled households with up to $30 per month for new or existing internet service and a one-time discount of up to $100 for purchasing a tablet, laptop or desktop computer.
Officials say the eligibility requirements for households include:
- Students in the household attend a school participating in the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Community Eligibility Program (CEP), in which all students receive free or reduced-price meals
- The household participates in government assistance such as SNAP, Medicaid or other programs
- The household income is within 200% of the federal poverty level
- Households in which anyone receives a federal Lifeline benefit
For more information about qualifications, please visit this page.