FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) – Survivors of the Dec. 10-11 tornadoes who have already applied for FEMA disaster assistance are encouraged to let FEMA know about any insurance settlements received. FEMA`s Individual Assistance program may cover damages that insurance does not.

FEMA cannot provide funding to individuals or households for losses covered by insurance or any other source according to law. FEMA may consider them for its Other Needs Assistance program or refer them to an agency that can help if an insurance claim was filed and disaster-related needs still need to be addressed.

Those to be considered for disaster assistance must have applied to FEMA before the deadline which was March 14. FEMA will confirm filed claims with insurance companies.

Individuals or households that filed a claim with their insurance agent or company need to find out what their policy covers. Papers and receipts for any work done to repair homes need to be kept.

Some other reminders from FEMA are:

FEMA needs to know by writing a letter and including proof that a claim was filed if the insurance settlement is delayed longer than 30 days. Any assistance FEMA provides would be considered an advance and would have to be repaid once the insurance settlement is received.

Individuals or households need to write to FEMA and explain what needs are still unmet if the maximum settlement was received from their insurance company. Documentation from the insurance company needs to be included.

Individuals or households also need to write to FEMA if the “additional living expense” provided by the insurance company is spent and help is still needed with finding temporary housing. Documentation from the insurance company needs to be attached to prove the funds provided were used. A permanent housing plan needs to be included also.

Individuals and households can stay in touch with FEMA by:

Logging into their account at DisasterAssistance.gov.

Calling the FEMA Helpline at (800) 621-3362. Relay services such as video relay service (VRS) or captioned telephone service can be used by giving FEMA the number for that service. Helpline operators are available from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time daily. Press 2 for Spanish. Press 3 for an interpreter of another language.

Fax FEMA at (800) 827-8112 or send a letter to FEMA National Processing Service Center, P.O. Box 10055, Hyattsville, MD 20782-8055.

More information on Kentucky`s recovery from the tornadoes can be found at fema.gov/disaster/4630. FEMA can be followed on Twitter at FEMA Region 4 (@femaregion4) and on Facebook at facebook.com/fema.