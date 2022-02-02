FEMA: Disaster Recovery Center close due to ice storm

KENTUCKY (WEHT) — In anticipation of February’s winter storm, FEMA says they closed Disaster Recovery Centers in Caldwell, Graves, Hopkins and Warren counties. Officials say the centers closed early Wednesday, and will remain closed through Feb. 3 and 4.
FEMA officials say a decision will be made Friday about whether the recovery centers will reopen Saturday, Feb. 5.
- Caldwell County, Butler Gymnasium, 600 W. Main St., Princeton, KY 42445 (2 p.m. CST close Feb. 2)
- Graves County, Graves County Public Library, 601 N. 17th St., Mayfield, KY 42066 (5 p.m. CST close Feb. 2)
- Hopkins County, Community Center, 108 W. Keigan St., Dawson Springs, KY 42408 (4 p.m. CST close Feb. 2)
- Hopkins County, Mike’s Old Pharmacy, 104 S. Lee Trover Todd Jr. Hwy., Earlington, KY 42410 (4 p.m. CST close Feb. 2)
- Warren County, Former Sears location at Greenwood Mall, 2625 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42104 (6 p.m. CST close Feb. 2)