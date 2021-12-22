FEMA extends assistance for places of worship, nonprofits

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Houses of worship and other nonprofit organizations may be eligible for FEMA assistance to help pay for emergency protective measures, debris removal and restoration of facilities damaged by severe storms and tornadoes.

There are some conditions that facilities must have to be eligible for this:

Have sustained damage caused by the December 10 severe storms and tornadoes in Caldwell, Christian, Fulton, Graves, Hart, Hickman, Hopkins, Logan, Lyon, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Taylor, and Warren counties.

Provide a current ruling letter from the IRS granting tax exemption under Section 501 (c) (d) or (e) of the IRS Code of 1954, or through the Kentucky Secretary of State.

Be owned or operated by a private nonprofit organization.

Have either not received funding or received insufficient funding after applying for a U.S. Small Business

Administration (SBA) disaster loan.

The deadline to apply for FEMA Public Assistance in Caldwell, Fulton, Graves, Hopkins, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Taylor, and Warren counties is January 11, 2022. The deadline to apply in Christian, Hart, Hickman, Logan, Lyon and Ohio counties is January 15, 2022.