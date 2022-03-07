FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is asking for people to temporarily help it out with tornado recovery.

FEMA has said that it wants to fill temporary positions in Mayfield, Hopkinsville, Frankfort and the surrounding areas to assist with recovery from the December 10 through 11 tornadoes. FEMA says these jobs include positions in logistics, hazard mitigation, operations, public assistance, external affairs, community planning and information technology.

The temporary positions are for 120 days and may be extended, in 120-day increments, for a maximum 365-day appointment, based on the needs of the disaster, says FEMA. These positions will close March 14 or when FEMA has received 200 applications, whichever comes first, according to FEMA. Applicants may be contacted via email, phone, or mail regarding the interview, hiring and selection process, says FEMA.

FEMA says that Kentuckians who desire to apply for these positions can go to this website to learn more and to submit their applications. Salaries range from $16.12 an hour to $45.24 an hour, and detailed information is provided for each position including pay and benefits, says FEMA.

For more information on Kentucky’s tornado recovery, please visit this website, or follow FEMA on Twitter and at Facebook.