FEMA opens two mobile registration centers

FRANKFORT, Ky (WEHT) – Two FEMA mobile registration centers are now open in Dawson Springs and Mayfield to help tornado survivors apply for FEMA assistance.

FEMA mobile units are at these locations, both open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily:

First Baptist Church – 960 Industrial Park Rd., Dawson Springs, KY 42408

The old Walmart location – Mayfield Plaza, 1102 Paris Rd., Mayfield, KY 42066

FEMA personnel at the centers can help residents who were affected by the December 10 severe storms and tornadoes apply for federal assistance. There are three other ways to apply if someone is unable to visit one of the centers: They can apply online, they can call 800-621-3362, or they can use the FEMA mobile app. If an interested applicant uses a relay service, such as video relay – also known as VRS – captioned telephone or other service, they must give FEMA the number for that service. When someone applies, they will need to provide:

A current phone number where they can be contacted.

Their address at the time of the disaster and the address where they are now staying.

Their Social Security Number.

A general list of damage and losses.

Banking information if they choose direct deposit.

If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name.

The toll-free telephone numbers will operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. (local time) seven days a week until further notice. The deadline for applications is February 11, 2022.

FEMA financial assistance may include money for temporary housing, basic home repair or other disaster-related needs such as childcare, transportation and medical, funeral or dental expenses. For more information about Kentucky tornado recovery, visit this website. Follow the FEMA Region 4 Twitter account here.