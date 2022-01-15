FEMA: Recover Centers to close in honor of MLK Day

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) — FEMA announced Friday that all Disaster Recovery Centers and the Mobile Registration Center will be closed Monday, Jan.17, 2022, in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

They say beginning this weekend, including Jan. 16, all Disaster Recovery Centers will be closed on Sundays. Regular DRC hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time Monday through Saturday, closed Sunday.

According to FEMA, operations at the following centers will resume at 8 a.m. local time Tuesday, Jan. 18: