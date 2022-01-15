FEMA: Recover Centers to close in honor of MLK Day

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) — FEMA announced Friday that all Disaster Recovery Centers and the Mobile Registration Center will be closed Monday, Jan.17, 2022, in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
They say beginning this weekend, including Jan. 16, all Disaster Recovery Centers will be closed on Sundays. Regular DRC hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time Monday through Saturday, closed Sunday.
According to FEMA, operations at the following centers will resume at 8 a.m. local time Tuesday, Jan. 18:
- Warren County: Old Sears location at Greenwood Mall, 2625 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42104
- Caldwell County: Butler Gymnasium, 600 W. Main St., Princeton, KY 42445
- Muhlenberg County: Neal’s Chapel General Baptist Church, State Route 81, Sacramento, KY 42372
- Marshall County: Joe Creason Community Center, 1600 Park Ave., Benton, KY 42025
- Graves County: Graves County Public Library, 601 N. 17th St., Mayfield, KY 42066
- Hopkins County: Community Center, 108 W. Keigan St., Dawson Springs, KY 42408
- Hopkins County: Mike’s Old Pharmacy, 104 S. Lee Trover Todd Jr. Hwy., Earlington, KY 42410