FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (WEHT) — The First Lady announced Saturday that she will be traveling to Kentucky, the home of the 101st Airborne Division, to meet with families of the soldiers deployed to Europe in support of U.S. NATO Allies.

White House officials tell us she is traveling to Fort Campbell as part of her work with the White House’s Joining Forces Initiative. The Commonwealth is her last stop on a trip following visits to Arizona and Nevada, where her focus primarily is uniting Americans around issues with bipartisan support.

She is scheduled to arrive in Kentucky on Wednesday, March 9. The Office of the First Lady says more information on her trip is set to come.