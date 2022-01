Jill Biden speaks to supporters while campaigning for her husband Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in Westland, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WEHT) — On Friday, Jan. 14, First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Bowling Green with Deputy FEMA Administrator Erik Hooks.

White House officials say she will join Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear to survey recovery efforts following the devastation from recent tornadoes and volunteer at a local FEMA State Disaster Recovery Center.

She is set to arrive in Kentucky around late-morning, early afternoon.