First responders, tornado victims can receive free medical services

(WEHT) — Teladoc Health announced they’ll be providing free, 24/7 general medical services to residents, first responders and others directly impacted by this weekend’s outbreak of tornadoes in Kentucky.

A spokesperson with the company says individuals displaced by the storms can seek treatment from a licensed health care professional for any non-emergency illness online or by calling them directly. They add that mental health services are also available.

Earlier this year, Teladoc Health made these virtual care services available at no cost to states in the southern U.S. affected by Hurricane Ida as well as communities dealing with winter storms in Oklahoma and Texas, officials say.