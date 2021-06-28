First winners of Kentucky vaccine lottery will be announced July 2

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – The first winners of the Shot at a Million vaccine lottery drawing will be announced on July 2.

The winner will actually be drawn on July 1, and Kentucky residents will be able to sign up until 11:50 p.m. on June 30. The second drawing will be July 29, and the final drawing is August 29.

Kentuckians 18 and older who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine will be have a chance to win $1 million. Kentuckians under the age of 18 who have received at least one dose of the vaccine will be entered to win a full ride scholarship to any Kentucky college or university. Five Kentucky teens will be chosen during each of the three drawings.

You can find more information and sign up for the drawing here.