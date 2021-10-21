Five KY counties awarded $2 million for water and sewer utilities

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) – Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear awarded $2 million to deliver clean drinking water and improved sewer and water systems from the Better Kentucky Plan’s $250 million Cleaner Water Program. A total of eighteen projects will be funded in five Kentucky counties. The state estimates that these projects will create a total of 3,800 jobs across the Commonwealth.

“Modernizing our infrastructure, especially water and sewer systems, is vital for the future of Kentucky,” said Gov. Beshear. “Access to clean water is a basic human right, and the safety and security that modern water and sewer systems provide must be available to all of our people, wherever they live.” The Governor added that getting clean water to people is a top priority of his administration.

These five counties received the following award commitments:

• Bracken County: $304,936 to fund three projects;

• Fleming County: $535,502 to fund four projects;

• Lewis County: $487,538 to fund five projects;

• Mason County: $626,914 to fund four projects; and

• Robertson County: $77,418 to fund two projects.