FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) – Gov. Beshear has directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff immediately. Beshear’s orders come after President Biden made the announcement that all flags around the U.S. should be at half-staff in remembrance of Americans who have fallen to COVID-19.

The governor of Kentucky has directed that flags will remain at half-staff until sunset on May 16 to mark the tragic milestone of 1,000,000 American lives lost to COVID-19.

The Governor noted that more than 15,700 Kentuckians have been lost to the virus and remarked that “all people are unique and irreplaceable children of God, and all those we have lost deserved more time on this Earth, more time with their families.”

Gov. Beshear encourages individuals, businesses and organizations throughout the commonwealth to join in this tribute. Flag status information is available at https://governor.ky.gov/flag-status.