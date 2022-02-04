Flood advisory for Green River

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WEHT) – The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory on February 4 for the Green River at Munfordville in Hart County. The flood advisory took effect at 10:59 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST) and will expire on February 5 at 7 p.m. EST.

Flooding has been caused by excessive rainfall. The river will enter Green River Park & Arboretum at a height of 28 feet.

The river was at a height of 24.7 ft. as of 10 a.m. EST. The river is expected to rise to a crest of 27.5 ft. by this evening.

A flood advisory means minor flooding is possible are rivers are predicted to spill over its banks. People in the advisory area are to remain alert to possible flooding or the possibility of the advisory being upgraded to a warning.

Motorists should not drive around barricades or drive cars through the flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lmk. An update will be issued Friday night.