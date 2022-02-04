Flood advisory for Green River

Kentucky

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Flooding_-7963025118365138654

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WEHT) – The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory on February 4 for the Green River at Munfordville in Hart County. The flood advisory took effect at 10:59 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST) and will expire on February 5 at 7 p.m. EST.

Flooding has been caused by excessive rainfall. The river will enter Green River Park & Arboretum at a height of 28 feet.

The river was at a height of 24.7 ft. as of 10 a.m. EST. The river is expected to rise to a crest of 27.5 ft. by this evening.

A flood advisory means minor flooding is possible are rivers are predicted to spill over its banks. People in the advisory area are to remain alert to possible flooding or the possibility of the advisory being upgraded to a warning.

Motorists should not drive around barricades or drive cars through the flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lmk. An update will be issued Friday night.



		

					

	


	
	


			
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

	
	
			

							
Share this story

						

		

	


	

	
	

	 	
	


	
	


		

		

		

					
			


			
			
	
			

		


		


	
	
	

	


			
		
		
	
	
			
		

		
	
	
	
	
			

				

	

		
		Trending Stories