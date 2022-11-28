LONDON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A nonprofit from the Sunshine State has raised money to help out the family of a fallen officer here in the Bluegrass.

Officer Logan Medlock with the London Police Department was killed on duty nearly a month ago in a crash involving a drunken driver.

In early November, a 14-year-old teen from Florida named Zechariah Cartledge ran a mile to honor officer Medlock. Zechariah’s act of kindness led the nonprofit “Running 4 Heroes” to want to do more to help out.

Over a two-week fundraising campaign with permission from the London Police Department, Running 4 Heroes was able to raise $1,280 for Medlock’s wife and son.

Running for Heroes said a check will be sent to Medlock’s family this week.