Former Iran hostage buried in Kentucky veterans cemetery

Four American hostages held in Iran listen to the latest demands for their release on Dec. 25, 1980. From left: William Belk of Columbia, S. C.; Thomas Schaefer of Tacoma, Wash.; Donald Hohman of West Sacramento, Calif.; and John Craves of Reston, Va. (AP Photo)

RADCLIFF, Ky. (AP) — A former captive during the Iranian hostage crisis has been laid to rest along with his wife in a veterans’ cemetery in Kentucky.

Donald Hohman was among the Americans held hostage in Iran for 444 days between 1979 and 1981. The couple, both 79, lived in Elizabethtown, Kentucky. Their daughter-in-law, Jocelyn Hohman, told the Lexington Herald-Leader that they died within several days of each other after contracting COVID-19.

They were married for 52 years. She says American Legion Post 113 in Hardin County helped arrange to have a color guard and a bagpiper for the services on Friday.