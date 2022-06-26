LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) – A former choir teacher at a Kentucky high school has been sentenced to five years in prison in the rape of an underage student.

News outlets reported that Haley Reed, a former teacher at Oldham County High School, was sentenced Thursday.

Reed will not be eligible for probation. She will be required to complete sex offender treatment and she must register as a sex offender for life.

Reed pleaded guilty in March to third-degree rape and first-degree unlawful illicit sex acts with a minor under the age of 18, court documents showed.

Reed told police she had sex with an underage student multiple times on school property after school hours between April and June 2018.