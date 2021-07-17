Former Kentucky majority leader dies after lengthy illness

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky’s former House Majority Leader John “Bam” Carney has died after battling an illness since late 2019. He was 51.
According to a family statement posted by Mark Carney on Facebook, John Carney “passed peacefully” Saturday at the University of Kentucky medical center. Carney was a Republican from Taylor County and had served in the Kentucky House of Representatives since 2009.
In late 2019, Carney began receiving treatment for a severe case of pancreatitis and infection. Pancreatitis is an inflammation of the pancreas. He spent more than a 100 days in the hospital in 2020.