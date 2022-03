KENTUCKY (WEHT) – During a committee meeting in Frankfort at the General Assembly on Tuesday it was announced former State Senator Joe Bowen from Owensboro passed away.

The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce says Bowen was 71 and died after a heart attack. He was elected to represent the 8th State Senate District in 2011 and served until 2018. He also served in the State House of Representatives from 2005-2006.

During his terms Bowen served as Chair of the Senate State and Local Government Committee.