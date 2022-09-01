FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – A former Kentucky State Police Lt. Col. and a former Scott County coroner were convicted on Tuesday of conspiracy to misappropriate weapons belonging to KSP.

Michael Crawford, 58, of Georgetown conspired with former Scott County coroner, John Goble, 68, and KSP armorer, Mitch Harris, unlawfully misappropriated 21 KSP firearms, including 19 shotguns and two M1A rifles.

According to the Eastern Kentucky DOJ, Goble had previously pled guilty to a related conspiracy to misappropriate 187 cases of KSP ammunition that was stored in his basement. The ammunition in question was valued at around $40,000.

Crawford and Goble were indicted in March 2021.

Crawford is slated to be sentenced on Dec. 13 and faces up to five years in prison with a $250,000 fine.