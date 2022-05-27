LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Hal Mumme, the head football coach for the University of Kentucky from 1997 to 2000, was arrested in Lexington on Friday morning.

The Lexington Police Department arrest citation indicated Mumme was arrested at the Hyatt Regency hotel in downtown Lexington at 12:25 a.m.

Records state he was asked to leave the building by officers on multiple occasions but refused. Additionally, the arrest citation states Mumme resisted arrest by using “physical force and violence” against the arresting peace officer.

Police sources told FOX 56 that they were called by the Hyatt on Main after Mumme and his wife refused to pay their $250 bill and were being “threatening toward the bar staff”. Mumme was verbally aggressive with officers and ignored their attempts to resolve the issue.

Mumme has been charged with second-degree criminal trespassing and resisting arrest.

He is due in court Friday at 1 p.m.

Mumme was formerly an assistant coach/passing game coordinator at Southern Methodist University (SMU) University Park, Texas. The SMU program said he has not been on staff since 2013.