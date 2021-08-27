Former UofL coach Dino Gaudio sentenced to one-year probation, $10K fine for extortion

FILE – In this March 20, 2010, file photo, then-Wake Forest head coach Dino Gaudio watches during an NCAA college basketball game against Kentucky in New Orleans. Gaudio, a former University of Louisville basketball assistant, pleaded guilty Friday, June 4, 2021, to a federal charge of attempted extortion and will avoid prison time. Gaudio threatened to expose alleged violations by the Louisville team “in its production of recruiting videos for prospective student-athletes and in the use of its graduate assistants in practices,” according to a charging document filed in May. He asked for 17 months of salary or a $425,000 lump sum payment, according to the U.S. Attorney. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WEHT)– A federal judge sentenced 64-year-old Dino Gaudio, of Mooresville, North Carolina, to probation and a $10,000 fine for attempting to extort money from the University of Louisville.

In June, Gaudio pleaded guilty to a federal charge of attempted extortion. He agreed to a plea deal that included probation and a fine to avoid prison time. A charge of interstate communication with intent to extort carries a maximum penalty of two years in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office in Louisville.

According to court documents, after Gaudio was told his employment contract as an assistant men’s UofL basketball coach would not be renewed, he attempted to extort money from the university.

Investigators said Gaudio threatened to tell the media that the University of Louisville men’s basketball program allegedly violated National College Athletic Association rules in the production of recruiting videos and in its use of graduate assistants in practices. Gaudio wasn’t going to reach out to members of the media with these claims unless he was paid his salary of $25,000 a month for an additional 17 months or received a lump sum payment of $425,000. He sent a text message to University of Louisville personnel containing one of the recruiting videos he was threatening to send to the media.

The FBI and the University of Louisville Police Department investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Amanda E. Gregory prosecuted the case.