FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) – The American Red Cross Kentucky Region and Buffalo Trace Distillery worked together to provide disaster relief to Kentuckians affected by the tornados.

An online auction raised $64,432.33 for the disaster relief fund. All of the money is being distributed by the Red Cross KY Region for Western Kentucky disaster relief, says a press release from Buffalo Trace Distillery. Buffalo Trace and the Van Winkle family partnered with Menish Productions to auction two very rare and unique whiskey flights, which included a complete set of Pappy Van Winkle and Buffalo Trace’s Antique Collection, the press release said. Two rare Van Winkle decanters were also donated by a private individual, which were included in the auction, according to Buffalo Trace Distillery. The online auction went live December 20 at 9:00 a.m. and ended at December 23 at 7:00 p.m.

Sara Saunders, vice president for whiskey and consumer marketing at Buffalo Trace stated, “Some of our team members’ extended families were affected by these tornadoes, including loss of life. We are fortunate and thankful our 2,300 area team members and 10 local operations were spared. We are pleased to partner with Red Cross and humbled to play a role in raising money for the victims of this disaster.”