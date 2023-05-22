HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources (KYDFWR) invites people to gather their families and go fishing the first weekend in June for free in Kentucky.

KYDFWR says free fishing weekend is June 3 through 4. The agency says it’s an annual celebration that allows anyone to fish without a license or trout permit during the first consecutive Saturday and Sunday in June.

Officials say Kentucky welcomes resident and nonresident anglers to enjoy the free fishing weekend, but anglers are required to obtain landowner permission before entering private property to fish.

KYDFWR has provided these resources:

People can find a place to fish here.

An app, Fish Boat KY, can be downloaded and used to find directions to local lakes, read fishing reports, learn about regulations, find stocking schedules, locate the nearest boat ramp and more.

Officials note rules on the sizes and numbers of different fishes that people can keep still apply. KYDFWR says some waterbodies have daily catch and fish size limits that are applicable statewide, whereas other lakes or streams have their own specific requirements. People can check regulations here.