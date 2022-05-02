GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) – A horse stable in Georgetown, Brannon Stables, caught fire Sunday morning, burning to the ground, along with 25 horses inside it.

What started the fire is under investigation, but Brannon Stables said they suspect it was a lightning bolt that started the fire as there were storms in the area.

FOX 56’s Weather Authority Radar shows that lightning struck in the area of the stables sometime between 1-4 a.m.

It was during that time the Brannon Stable’s barn, with all 25 horses inside their stall including cats and dogs, burned to the ground.

Brannon Stables has been around since the 1970s. It’s a horse riding school so the horses lost were All-American Saddlebred show and riding lesson horses.

Horses outside the stables were reported to have survived.

One friend of Brannon Stables, Renee Philpott, has known the owner, Nancy Brannon, her entire life and said her phone hasn’t stopped ringing since 7:30 a.m.

Philpott said as soon as she heard the news, she had to do something to help and started a GoFundMe.

“Everyone’s thoughts were just what can we do to help? How can we be there to support them? I’ve seen in the past, with other emergency situations in the horse business, how quickly people want to donate money and help, and that’s really the best part of our horse community, is how quickly everyone will jump in, and is willing to help, whether its money, or being the boots on the ground, and the hard work that it takes to rebuild something like this,” Philpott said.

Philpott said that the GoFundMe raised about $20,000 within two hours on Sunday. The goal is to raise $100,000 to go toward damages, rebuilding the barn, and the business side to help Brannon get back to giving riding lessons as soon as possible.

To donate to Brannon Stables, visit the following link: Fundraiser by Renee Zubrod Philpott: Brannon Stables Recovery (gofundme.com).