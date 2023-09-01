HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Elizabethtown, Kentucky-based nonprofit Give 270 is now selling tickets for its latest Bourbon Strong 50-4-50 charity raffle, with tickets drawn later this month. Officials say all proceeds from the raffle will go to Honor Flight Bluegrass.

Set for September 27, Give 270 says the raffle will feature a total of 50 bourbon prizes, including three grand prizes: a six-bottle “Pappy” vertical, a 12-bottle Woodford Reserve Master’s Collection Set and a six-bottle Weller vertical.

Give 270 says Honor Flight Bluegrass pays tribute to the sacrifices made by American veterans of World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. Officials say the organization provides veterans with no-cost flights to Washington, D.C. and provides them with a first-class tour to each of their respective memorials to honor their service. Upon arrival back home, veterans are greeted with a “Hero’s Welcome Home” at the airport.

“Through this partnership with Honor Flight Bluegrass, we at Give 270 are excited to give back to our veterans who have given so much for our country,” said Eric Clemens, Board Chair for Give 270. “We are hoping for an exceptional outcome among our great audience of bourbon enthusiasts for the benefit of the heroes that Honor Flight Bluegrass serves.”

Officials say the Bourbon Strong 50-4-50 raffle will take place live on Give 270’s Facebook page and YouTube channel on September 27 at 8 p.m. During the raffle, prizes four through 50 will be drawn, and each of those winning tickets will be returned to the drawing tumbler for the drawing of the three grand prizes.

Give 270 says tickets are $50 and will be available for purchase until 7 p.m. on the day of the drawing.