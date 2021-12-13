Gopuff and Liquor Barn donate $100,000 to relief fund

An American flag hangs from a damaged tree Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Mayfield, Ky. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across several states Friday, killing multiple people. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) Kentucky-based Liquor Barn and its parent company, Gopuff, have made a $100,000 donation to the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund.

“As soon as we heard the news, we knew we needed to act quickly to help these impacted communities. When the communities we serve need help, Gopuff will be there. We also urge our consumers to donate to Team Western Kentucky Relief Fund,” said Yakir Gola, Co-founder and Co-CEO of Gopuff.

Gopuff’s connection to Kentucky grew stronger earlier this year when it acquired Liquor Barn.

“Gopuff has deep ties to the state of Kentucky with more than 23 locations, including all the Liquor Barn stores. Our hearts go out to all those affected during this devastating time. We will continue to do what we can to help rebuild, beyond this initial relief effort,” said Rafael Ilishayev, Co-founder and Co-CEO of Gopuff.

To donate to the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund, click here.