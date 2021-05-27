Gov. Andy Beshear announces four economic development projects

FILE – In this Feb. 19, 2020 file photo Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks to the press at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky. Beshear says protesters who hung an effigy of him were trying to use “fear and terror” to force their will on others. The Democratic governor on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 referred to the protesters as a mob. He said he won’t back down as he condemned the rally that spread to where his children play at the Governor’s Mansion. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

FRANKFORT, Ky (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear announced four economic development packages today. Cumulatively, the announcements represent nearly $273 million in investments that are expected to create 505 jobs to Whitley, Shelby, Hardin and Fulton counties.

Canada-based Kruger Packaging invested $114.2 million to establish a packaging manufacturing operation in Hardin County, a project that they anticipate will create at least 150 jobs in the coming years. The 400,000 square foot facility will be located at T.J. Patterson Industrial Park in Elizabethtown and will operate under the name Kruger Packaging (USA) LLC representing the company’s first corrugated box plant in the U.S.

In Shelby County, Wieland North America Inc. plans to create 75 job opportunities with a $100 million copper and copper-alloy recycling facility. The plant will be built on 79 acres off Isaac Shelby Drive, work on the project is expected to begin in October and be complete by the end of 2022.

In Williamsburg, Firestone Industrial Products Co. LLC leaders plan to create 250 full-time jobs with a $50 million expansion of the company’s automotive air springs manufacturing plant. Work on the 68,000 square foot expansion of the 375,000 square foot facility is expected to be completed by December 2022.

Jackson Purchase Distillery LLC will upgrade a long-idled facility and create 30 jobs for Kentuckians as part of the company’s plans for a new $8.76 million distilling operation in Fulton County. Company leaders expect to complete the expansion by April 2022.