More than 100,000 vaccinated in Kentucky; 90% of unemployment claimants receiving benefits

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear adjusts his face mask during his daily coronavirus briefing at the Kentucky Emergency Operations Center in Frankfort, Ky., Wednesday, April 29, 2020. (Alex Slitz/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)

FRANKFORT, Ky (WEHT) The Governor said 107,799 initial vaccine doses have been administered across the state; 47,385 have been administered since Monday’s report, which Gov. Beshear said highlights the impact of the state’s push to dramatically speed up vaccinations in the commonwealth.

Dr. Stack says the goal of every vaccination administration site should be to give at least 90% of the vaccine that reaches the state within seven days, even if that means moving to people in a lower priority category who are willing and able to receive it.

“A shot that sits in a freezer for an extended period of time is no use to anyone,” he said.

Beshear also addressed unemployment issues. Amy Cubbage, general counsel for Gov. Beshear, said of the almost 1.5 million claims, only 90,000 initial claims across all programs have unresolved issues. She said because a number of those claims appear to be fraudulent, the true number of unresolved claims is closer to 30,000.

“Only about 5% of claimants have outstanding initial issues, with about a quarter of those having filed in the last three months,” Cubbage said.

Cubbage also provided more information about the new federal benefits provided by Congress in December in the Continued Assistance Act. The Continued Assistance Act provided:

An 11-week extension of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program for non-traditional and contract employees, which means claimants under that program can qualify for a total of 50 weeks;

An 11-week extension of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program, which provides some claimants who have exhausted traditional UI benefits continued benefits;

An opportunity to regain the Extended Benefits program; and

An 11-week $300 per week supplement similar to the $600 per week supplement Congress provided during the spring and summer.

She explained more about stimulus payments for unemployment insurance claimants announced by the Governor. These are one-time payments that will arrive in the same manner as regular unemployment payments. There are two types of payments under this program:

A $1,000 payment to people who have filed claims from March 4 through Oct. 31 and have yet to have their claims resolved.

A $400 payment to people who would have qualified for the $400 FEMA supplemental payment in August and September, but didn’t have a benefit amount high enough to qualify under the President’s order.

(This story was originally published on January 8, 2021)

