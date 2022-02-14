FRANKFORT, Ky (WEHT) – Gov. Andy Beshear held a briefing on Monday to discuss the latest coronavirus numbers in the commonwealth. The governor said if weekly COVID-19 cases and positivity rates continue to decrease, his goal is to provide updated guidance for the state workforce by next month.

“The topline message is that cases continue to fall,” said Gov. Beshear. “We’re still seeing significant numbers of deaths, but cases continue to fall and the trajectory is exactly what we want to see.”

Gov. Beshear says Kentucky will likely move out of the red zone and into orange or yellow by March 14.