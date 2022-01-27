Gov. Beshear announces more than 1,000 new jobs and $160 million in new investments

Gov. Andy Beshear said there were deaths in “possibly many” of the state’s counties. However, Graves county, where the candle factory was located, was hardest hit. (Gov. Andy Beshear YouTube)

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Gov. Andy Beshear announced more than 1,000 quality job opportunities and $160.9 million in investments for Kentuckians across the commonwealth on Thursday.

The governor announced continued growth within Kentucky’s agritech sector, as 80 Acres Farms moves forward with plans to locate a new vertical farming facility in Boone County, which is expected to create 125 jobs with a $74 million investment. Mike Zelkind, the CEO of 80 Acres, attended the briefing and said that opening the farm in Boone County will allow them to grow closer to retail partners in Lexington and Louisville and introduce their produce to more Kentuckians.

“We’re always looking for ways to increase our impact, and this farm is the biggest step forward for us yet, more than doubling our total production and growing our footprint outside Ohio,” said Zelkind.

The governor also recognized the continued growth of Kentucky’s health care sector by announcing plans for Confluent Health LLC to relocate and expand its headquarters in Louisville. The project is expected to create 350 full-time jobs with an investment of about $10 million.

Levi Strauss & Co. will establish a new e-commerce distribution center in Erlanger, creating approximately 300 jobs with a $48 million investment. Kroger Fulfillment Newtwork LLC plans to locate a new e-commerce spoke facility in Louisville to create 161 jobs. Piston Automotive LLC will increase the scope of a previously announced Jefferson County expansion that is now expected to create 117 full-time jobs with a $26.3 million investment.

Gov. Beshear announced earlier Thursday the state has purchased 200 travel trailers from various RV dealers across Kentucky through the Commonwealth Sheltering Program, created to help survivors from the 16 counties impacted the tornadoes in December whose homes or apartments were damaged causing them to be displaced. Beshear says 20 travel trailers will be set up and move-in ready by Friday and ten will be at the Mayfield Mobile Home Community and ten will be at the Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park campground.