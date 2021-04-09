Gov. Andy Beshear signs second chance bill

FRANKFORT, Ky (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear signed a so-called second chance bill today. It helps prison inmates who’ve served their time re-enter society by removing barriers.

The new law provides necessary documentation, such as photo ID’s, health insurance and resume assistance. It also helps former inmates find jobs by creating incentive programs for companies.

Beshear says the law will strengthen the criminal justice system.

Beshear also signed a bill which provides pregnant inmates resources for safe and healthy pregnancy.

(This story was originally published on April 9, 2021)