Gov. Andy Beshear signs insulin bill, vetoes several others

FILE – In this Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, file photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear addresses the media at a news conference at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky. A Kentucky legislative panel has recommended that no further action be taken on impeachment petitions filed by citizens against Beshear and Attorney General Daniel Cameron. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)

FRANKFORT, Ky (WEHT) — Governor Andy Beshear is hoping to create a healthier Kentucky. He signed House Bill 95 into law, which will make the price of a 30 day supply of insulin only $35, matching Medicare’s co-pay.

Beshear also vetoed three bills Monday afternoon.

One of them was House Bill 275. This would have replaced the governor with a state controller for the State’s Investment Commission.

Meanwhile, House Bill 518 was also stopped short of becoming law. It would have impacted state fairgrounds by creating a State Fair Board and exempting fairgrounds from certain taxes.

Senate Bill 228 was also vetoed. It would have removed a governor’s right to fill a vacant US Senate seat with any lawmaker of choice.

