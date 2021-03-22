Gov. Andy Beshear signs insulin bill, vetoes several others

FRANKFORT, Ky (WEHT) — Governor Andy Beshear is hoping to create a healthier Kentucky. He signed House Bill 95 into law, which will make the price of a 30 day supply of insulin only $35, matching Medicare’s co-pay.
Beshear also vetoed three bills Monday afternoon.
One of them was House Bill 275. This would have replaced the governor with a state controller for the State’s Investment Commission.
Meanwhile, House Bill 518 was also stopped short of becoming law. It would have impacted state fairgrounds by creating a State Fair Board and exempting fairgrounds from certain taxes.
Senate Bill 228 was also vetoed. It would have removed a governor’s right to fill a vacant US Senate seat with any lawmaker of choice.
(This story was originally published on March 22, 2021)