KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear announced a $25 million grant to plug orphan oil and gas wells across Kentucky, which he says could create nearly 200 jobs.

“This initial grant will not only create jobs, but it will allow us to plug these orphan oil and gas wells which have affected our farmers and other private landowners,” Gov. Beshear said.

Gov. Beshear’s office says the orphan well-plugging program will have a broad footprint across Kentucky. While over a dozen Kentucky counties have higher densities of orphaned wells, initial efforts will prioritize areas with wells prone to leakage, hindering land development, affecting communities, damaging croplands or negatively impacting water resources. The Finance and Administration Cabinet has issued seventeen requests for proposals and contracts could be awarded by the end of September that will plug 312 abandoned wells.

A press release says interested contractors are encouraged to bid through the Finance Cabinet on “packages” of orphan wells identified by the Division of Oil and Gas as eligible for this program. Information on the program and how to apply can be found here.