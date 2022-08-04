KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear announced a $75 million fund to help Kentucky’s nonprofit organizations recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Beshear said, “During the pandemic, nonprofits faced a variety of challenges, and many continue to struggle. With this relief, we can help these crucial organizations continue to help the communities they serve.”

A press release says to be eligible, organizations must be based in Kentucky, in active operation, remain active for the entirety of the 2022 calendar year and have experienced net negative revenue between calendar years 2020 and 2021. The Public Protection Cabinet is accepting online applications. The online application portal will close at 4:30 p.m. October 1.

The Kentucky Nonprofit Network has information to assist nonprofits in the application process and other technical information posted on its website. Nonprofits can apply at this website.