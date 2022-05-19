KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear reported on Thursday that the Commonwealth just posted the lowest unemployment rate in state history.

According to the Kentucky Center for Statistics, an agency within the Education and Workforce Development Cabinet, Kentucky’s seasonally adjusted preliminary April 2022 unemployment rate was 3.9%. This is the lowest rate ever recorded in Kentucky since the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics began reporting state rates in 1976. Governor Beshear says this is further proof that the Commonwealth’s economic momentum is benefiting all Kentuckians.

“We’ve secured our spot as a leader by establishing Kentucky as the capital for electric vehicle battery production and agritech,” said Governor Beshear. “But even more important, we’re building a Kentucky where our people can create a better life through great jobs, world-class education opportunities, quality health care and strong infrastructure. We’re not just talking about building a better Kentucky, we’re doing it.”

The governor said the news follows a year when the state shattered every economic development record, which included a record $11.2 billion in private-sector new location and expansion projects and the creation of 18,000-plus full-time jobs.