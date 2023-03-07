KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear announced Tuesday that the Kentucky Soil and Water Conservation Commission has chosen 345 Kentucky farm projects to receive a total of $4,203,631 in tobacco settlement funds.

This was what some local counties gained, according to officials:

Daviess County Two applications approved $17,947.00 approved

Henderson County One application approved $3,000.00 approved

Hopkins County Two applications approved $12,471.25 approved

Muhlenberg County One application approved $12,383.75 approved

Ohio County One application approved $5,804.00 approved

Webster County One application approved $7,450.47 approved



Officials say the funds are distributed with the help of Soil and Water Conservation Districts across Kentucky. Officials say these districts work with local farmers to verify and submit proposed projects for consideration. A press release says award recipients have two years to complete the project. Officials say in the past some of these projects included more than 50 miles of fence, 1,553 acres of cover crop and about 20 miles of pipeline to supply 184 waterers.

Allan Bryant, chair of the Kentucky Association of Conservation Districts and farmer in Henry County, said, “These funds give us the opportunity to take better care of our land for the next generation. I’m happy to say that the partnership with the Natural Resources Conservation Service, the Kentucky Division of Conservation and conservation districts across the state stand ready to assist and provide technical knowledge to install and make these practices work.”