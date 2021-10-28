Gov. Beshear announces more than 1,750 new jobs and $822 million in investments

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) – Gov. Andy Beshear announced that the commonwealth has invested $822.7 million and created 1,755 new jobs. This announcement came during Beshear’s weekly Team Kentucky update Thursday.

“I’d like to thank all of you for your belief in Team Kentucky and for all of the families that are going to be impacted so positively,” said Gov. Beshear. “We like big numbers, but what they mean is more Kentucky families can put food on the table and provide more opportunities for their kids.”

One of the biggest announcements of Thursday came as Gov. Beshear confirmed GE Appliances will invest $450 million over the next two years, as well as add over 1,000 full-time jobs to the state. This comes as the company continues its commitment to the commonwealth with upgrades at Appliance Park in Louisville.

Along with GE Appliances, more companies were announced to benefit Kentucky through jobs and investments. These companies include ARGI Financial Group LLC, Tyson Foods, Pitman Creek Wholesale LLC, Novelis and Republic National Distributing Co.