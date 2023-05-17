HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear announced the approval of nearly $4.3 million in funding and credits on Wednesday to assist with the training of more than 19,000 Kentucky workers.

According to a release from the governor’s office, training funds and credits approved during this month’s Bluegrass State Skills Corp. meeting push the state’s support in fiscal year 2023 to over $10 million for 115 applicants throughout the state to train nearly 35,000 workers. Governor Beshear says the state is seeing continuous growth in every industry, which comes with a need for a skilled workforce.

“Programs like the Bluegrass State Skills Corp. aid employers across the state and ensure we have the workforce to meet our companies’ needs,” said Governor Beshear. “With today’s announcement, the commonwealth has provided assistance for nearly 35,000 Kentuckians this fiscal year.”

Governor Beshear says his administration is projected to post the four highest years of budget surpluses in Kentucky history, and the state’s rainy day fund has a record balance of $2.7 billion.