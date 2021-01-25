Gov. Beshear announces up to $38M available for utility assistance

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear takes off his facial mask before providing an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the state during a media conference at the Kentucky state Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)

FRANKFORT, Ky (WEHT) – Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Monday up to $38 million is available to local governments to help Kentuckians with overdue utility bills. Each local government may request up to $200,000 for assistance in their communities.

The Department for Local Government will administer the funding and encourages local governments to submit applications as quickly as possible.

Households are eligible for up to $250 per month for six consecutive months if:

They live in a city or county approved for funding

Have been financially impacted by COVID-19

Are struggling to pay water, sewer, electric, gas or other heating and cooling bills

Have received notice for disconnect between January 21, 2020, and present day and/or up to two months following

When a household’s application is approved, the local nonprofit community service provider will transfer the funds directly to a utility provider on their behalf.

Kentuckians should contact their local government or Area Development District for more information on funds in their area.

(This story was originally published on January 25, 2021)