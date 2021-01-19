Gov. Beshear announces Volkswagen settlement to provide new buses for 93 school districts

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) – Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday that 93 school districts have applied for and been awarded $8.13 million to replace 169 older diesel school buses with cleaner diesel or propane buses.

Beshear says these buses will better protect the environment and will mean healthier air for the children in those 93 districts.

In 2016, the U.S. Justice Department settled claims against Volkswagen for using devices in 2009-2016 diesel vehicles that allowed the vehicles to emit up to 40 percent more nitrogen oxides than allowed under the Clean Air Act.

Beshear secured Kentucky’s share of that settlement when he was Attorney General. In his first budget as Governor, he recommended that the settlement funds be used to replace more than 150 school buses across the state.

A complete list of the school districts that are replacing buses can be found here. Under the program, districts receive reimbursement once they show they have received the new bus and stopped using the old one.

More information on the settlement is available here.

(This story was originally published on January 19, 2021)