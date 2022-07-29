FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) — In just less than a year, another Kentucky tragedy struck. At least 16 people are dead after flooding swept through Kentucky earlier this week, and Gov. Andy Beshear says that number is “going to get a lot higher”. Friday, President Biden approved Kentucky Disaster Declaration, ordering federal aid for local recovery efforts around the state.

That same morning, Gov. Andy Beshear gave a briefing, updating the public on the situation and providing information on the recovery process. FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell also spoke, putting emphasis on their life safety mission.

(Courtesy: Gov. Andy Beshear)

(Courtesy: Gov. Andy Beshear)

(Courtesy: Gov. Andy Beshear)

(Courtesy: Gov. Andy Beshear)

(Courtesy: Gov. Andy Beshear)

(Courtesy: Gov. Andy Beshear)

(Courtesy: Gov. Andy Beshear)

(Courtesy: Gov. Andy Beshear)

(Courtesy: Gov. Andy Beshear)

(Courtesy: Gov. Andy Beshear)

(Courtesy: Gov. Andy Beshear)

(Courtesy: Gov. Andy Beshear)

Gov. Beshear also took to the skies to survey the damage from the severe flooding.

“I’m in Eastern Kentucky today, and the situation is even more devastating to see firsthand. Please, help our families — this is going to be a long road to recovery,” Gov. Beshear posted to social media with footage of the flooding flyover.

(Courtesy: Gov. Andy Beshear)

(Courtesy: Gov. Andy Beshear)

(Courtesy: Gov. Andy Beshear)

(Courtesy: Gov. Andy Beshear)

(Courtesy: Gov. Andy Beshear)

(Courtesy: Gov. Andy Beshear)

(Courtesy: Gov. Andy Beshear)

(Courtesy: Gov. Andy Beshear)

(Courtesy: Gov. Andy Beshear)

(Courtesy: Gov. Andy Beshear)

(Courtesy: Gov. Andy Beshear)

(Courtesy: Gov. Andy Beshear)

The governor held a short briefing later this afternoon, discussing the state’s response to the tragedy. Links can be found below for each of those briefings. Below that is a flyover video and footage of Beshear landing in the Blackhawk helicopter.