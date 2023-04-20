HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Gov. Andy Beshear joined Louisville artist Richard Sullivan during the Team Kentucky Update for the official unveiling of the 2023 Governor’s Derby Celebration poster.

A news release says to celebrate the 149th Kentucky Derby, Richard Sullivan designed this year’s poster to portray the commonwealth’s long-standing history of horseracing. Officials say Sullivan’s inspiration for the poster came from the energy the horses create while competing, as well as springtime in Kentucky.

Kentucky Tourism, Arts & Heritage Cabinet Secretary Lindy Casebier says, “Artists have captured horse racing in Kentucky since the dawn of the industry. Richard Sullivan’s work captures the energy, the excitement and the vitality of the horses racing down the stretch at the Kentucky Derby. This image is a magnificent addition to the Governor’s Derby Celebration poster legacy.”

The 149th Kentucky Derby will be held on May 6 at Churchill Downs in Louisville. People can buy the 2023 Governor’s Celebration Derby Poster by going to a link on this page.