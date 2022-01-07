Gov. Beshear closes state office buildings Friday after declaring state of emergency

FRANKFORT, Ky – Gov. Andy Beshear is closing state office buildings Friday after declaring a state of emergency.

The Governor declared a state of emergency Thursday evening following heavy snowfall across the commonwealth.

Beshear urged Kentuckians to avoid travel due to hazardous road conditions and reports of multiple accidents.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet recommends the following to anyone driving in these weather conditions:

Limit travel to what’s necessary when snow and ice are on the roads.

Give snow plows and crew members plenty of room on the road.

Ensure personal vehicles are winter ready, with the recommendation of keeping an emergency kit in vehicles.

Mask up to slow the spread of COVID-19 and help protect against the quarantine of plow crews essential to roadway treatment.

Visit GOKy.Ky.gov to track hazardous road conditions.