KENTUCKY (WEHT) – On December 21, Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency ahead of an arctic front that is expected to bring a flash freeze and severely cold temperatures, with rain changing to snow Thursday night across much of the state.

Officials say the front is also expected to produce wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph on Friday and wind chills could reach minus 10 to minus 26 degrees Fahrenheit on Saturday. The front is expected to affect travel, and other impacts may include broken waterlines, power outages and damage to public infrastructure and private properties. The Kentucky National Guard has begun pre-positioning assets to assist in rescues.

Gov. Beshear said his administration has been in contact with county officials to help open warming centers for local residents in need, and Kentucky State Parks will also serve as a backup warming centers. The Governor also asked Kentuckians to make a plan to have a backup heat source in place and to make a vehicle kit. If necessary, Kentucky State Parks is prepared to offer emergency shelter at Jenny Wiley or Buckhorn Lake State Resort Park for those currently in travel trailers. For park updates and closures, Kentuckians can visit this website.

“Flash freeze is a big concern, and it will lead to dangerous road conditions,” Gov. Beshear said. “If you are traveling for Christmas, please plan to arrive at your destination by midday Thursday. After floods, tornadoes, ice storms and everything else we have faced, we don’t want to lose anyone to this weather front. Please make a plan and get prepared, and make a list of people you need to check in on, especially during this Christmas holiday.”

Weather preparedness information and tips are provided on the KYEM website. Visit this website for snow and ice resources, like priority route maps, tips and highway district updates.