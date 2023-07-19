KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency on Wednesday following heavy rainfall that caused flooding in western Kentucky as well as parts of central and eastern Kentucky.

The governor also activated the state’s price gouging laws to protect families from overpriced goods and services. According to the governor’s office, while the state of emergency is in place, consumers can report price gouging to the office of the Attorney General.

Mayfield is one of the areas impacted by the flooding, and was previously impacted by the tornadoes in 2021.

“Please pray for Mayfield and areas of Western Kentucky impacted by significant flooding from last night’s storms,” Beshear said. “We’re working to assess the damage and respond. Just like every challenge we’ve faced, we will be there for all those affected. We will get through this together.”