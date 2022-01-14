Gov. Beshear delivers 2022 Recommended highway Plan

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear presented a 2022 Recommended Highway Plan on Friday that would use $8.5 billion over the next six years to repair and preserve pavement and bridges across the commonwealth.

“My Recommended Highway Plan is fiscally responsible, regionally diverse and data-driven,” Gov. Beshear said. “It will enhance safety, accessibility and the quality of life for all of our citizens. It also provides a way to pursue the types of investments we need to build on the record-setting economic development of the past two years.”

Separately from the highway plan, the Governor’s recommended budget proposes to use $250 million in state funds as matching funds for federal grants for three of Gov. Beshear’s top transportation priorities:

Toll-free funding of the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor project in northern Kentucky, including construction of a companion bridge to share the volume of traffic on Interstates 71 and 75 between Covington and Cincinnati.

Continued development of the I-69 Ohio River crossing in Henderson.

Widening work necessary to extend the four-lane Mountain Parkway along KY Route 113 from Salyersville to Prestonburg.

Gov. Beshear’s recommended plan also would provide $3.6 billion, nearly $600 million a year, to address a backlog of deficient bridges and needed pavement repairs. Pavement preservation projects include asphalt resurfacing and repairs and diamond grinding of concrete pavements. Bridge preservation projects include painting, deck overlays and minor repairs. There are also projects to replace a number of old bridges across the state, including more than 30 that were built on timbers.

Other asset project highlights include: