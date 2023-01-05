KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to deliver his first Team Kentucky update of 2023 on Thursday at 11:30 a.m..

The governor is expected to recap his 2023 State of the Commonwealth address that he delivered on Wednesday night and discuss his legislative priorities. Beshear is also expected to update Kentuckians on a variety of topics, including economic development, infrastructure improvements and the state’s response to natural disasters.

You can view the press conference in the video player above. If you have trouble viewing the live stream, click here.